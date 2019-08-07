Tonto Dikeh has told the BBC Pidgin that she gained more confidence after a makeover achieved via plastic surgery.

She spoke in a 3.25 minute package titled: Brazilian butt lift: ‘My bum-bum dey give me confidence’.

Tonto said before the surgery, she was shapeless. But not anymore and she says she is not ashamed about what she did.

Tonto is not the only woman interviewed, but she is the only one that agrees to come on camera.

Her credo as she says is “If you don’t like it, fix it”. And she has been doing just that to give herself a great figure that turns heads.

“You go just dey like yourself. You just just be happy and say na me be dis, see as my shape dey”, she says about the benefit of plastic surgery.

One of the doctors interviewed in the short documentary warns about the danger of plastic surgery.

Watch her, other women and plastic surgeons speak:



