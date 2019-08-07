Nigerian radio personality, television host, and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has cleared the air about her relationship status after rumors that she is currently dating a certain Farouk went viral online, yesterday.

Toke this morning via her twitter handle, technically denied the reports. According to her, she is ”as single as a dollar bill”, and her singleness is not as a result of scarcity of men but by choice.

The media personality went on to clarify that she is not anti-marriage. See her tweets below

First, I am still single, as single as a dollar bill but not as a result of the scarcity of “men”, but by choice. I love me too much to share me with anyone till…. well till I find someone who is worth it. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 7, 2019

Second, I am not anti-marriage, I love the institution, the greatest love story I have ever heard of or seen was my folks, they loved and joked about dying together and they were buried side by side. I am a lover girl, just won’t tolerate the BS. 😂 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 7, 2019

If tolerating BS is what you guys call happy – marriage, pls count me out. I am not afraid of being alone, If I give it another chance and I am unhappy I will leave again. Call me crazy or whatever but I am not your average and I will always choose me first. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 7, 2019

Toke Makinwa is known for her book On Becoming, hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM, and her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

