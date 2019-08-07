Toke Makinwa

Nigerian radio personality, television host, and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has cleared the air about her relationship status after rumors that she is currently dating a certain Farouk went viral online, yesterday.

Toke this morning via her twitter handle, technically denied the reports. According to her, she is ”as single as a dollar bill”, and her singleness is not as a result of scarcity of men but by choice.

The media personality went on to clarify that she is not anti-marriage. See her tweets below

Toke Makinwa is known for her book On Becoming, hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM, and her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.