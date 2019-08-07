Nigerian artiste, Tekno has been granted bail after he came under fire last week following a viral video showing him in a transparent truck dancing seductively with scantily dressed women along the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Tekno alongside the girls in the video arrived the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba at about 12 pm on Tuesday.

However, the Lagos state police command granted him administrative bail on health grounds after he was questioned for many hours.

While speaking to newsmen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SCIID, Mrs. Yetunde Longe, confirmed the condition on which the singer was granted bail.

She said: “Yes, we invited him for questioning, but we did not detain him because of his health. He was advised to report to the police whenever he was needed. Investigation is still ongoing.”

