Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the latest interview granted by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, where she disclosed how she was forced at a gunpoint by policemen to sign the invitation letter from the police to appear in Abuja over her rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola in an interview with The UK Guardian said the incident happened three weeks after she had filed a rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of sexually assaulting her in her mother’s house about 20 years ago when she was a teenager and a minor. She said the pastor repeated the act at least once thereafter.

Speaking with The Guardian UK, Busola said on the day of her encounter with the policemen who she said trailed her to her home in a silver Toyota and white minibus with tinted glass, she was asked to sign a letter.

However, Nigerians on social media have different views about this new revelation. See some reactions:

https://twitter.com/Dimz_i_am/status/1159076860757757952