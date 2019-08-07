Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the latest interview granted by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, where she disclosed how she was forced at a gunpoint by policemen to sign the invitation letter from the police to appear in Abuja over her rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola in an interview with The UK Guardian said the incident happened three weeks after she had filed a rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of sexually assaulting her in her mother’s house about 20 years ago when she was a teenager and a minor. She said the pastor repeated the act at least once thereafter.

Speaking with The Guardian UK, Busola said on the day of her encounter with the policemen who she said trailed her to her home in a silver Toyota and white minibus with tinted glass, she was asked to sign a letter.

Busola Dakolo says Nigerian Police forced her at gun-point to sign letter countering rape case against COZA's Pastor. If something like this can be done to Timi Dakolo's wife by her alleged rapist, what's the fate of raped victims that are not rich, famous & known in the society? — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) August 7, 2019

DEAR Busola Dakolo Did you go to sign those papers in the Absence of your lawyer, Husband and an eye witness??? How did they force you to sign papers in the absence of the 3most important people in your life??? How?? pic.twitter.com/tqQEPIFTUG — ÇriemeTęę 💋 (@TeedTeddy) August 7, 2019

This Busola Dakolo will just be fabricating lies . My question is, 1.where was your husband when police took you into custody and forced you to sign.

2. Where was your attorney?

Tables have turned against you, you've pointed accusing fingers at the police. Double wahala for you — Behemoth🍥 (@EbereMcLarry) August 7, 2019

Dear Busola Dakolo, I know its been while since you made the "Trend List" and I don't know what really transpired or what the truth is. Please just keep this controversy private abeg. Some of us are tired and the whole drama is confusing sef. From:

Fellow Nigerian🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/zS0bp7nCKZ — Brown_Eyed_Attorney #BBNAIJA (@2Real2Quit) August 7, 2019

Your favorite rape victim is at it again she can’t even risk her life to defend the truth. I stand with busola dakolo yen yen. https://t.co/h60LeVKCDo — qudus (@Babatundequdu13) August 7, 2019

This Busola Dakolo story keeps getting ridiculous. Where was her loquacious husband, @timidakolo? Where was their lawyer? This soap opera is pathetic. Can this case just go to court already, we need positive vibes abeg. — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) August 7, 2019

Can't we be happy in peace in this country again, we were jubilating over Seyi Makinde bursary approval, and boom Busola Dakolo pops up again. I don't know why its so hard for them to make Fatoyinbo a scape goat. pic.twitter.com/3gW6ODLsLz — ŌLÁ__ÒRÓPÒ🤓 (@Horlawhumie) August 7, 2019

Fools like you can't understand the most basic things even if your head opened and its infused in your brain. Busola Dakolo and the Pastor had a sexual relationship, no rape in there. They both just can't say that, but you're too stupid to figure it out. — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) August 7, 2019

Rape is bad!!! but wallai this woman 'Busola Dakolo' is a liar, oh she thinks we'll believe anything she cooks up because she's a victim huh! she should be realistic abeg. — OSOBA (@kingpin_osoba) August 7, 2019

Soo Busola Dakolo was forced to sign the paper to drop her case at gun point 💔 Welcome to Nigeria where speaking out is a crime🔥 # pic.twitter.com/Ahx7bJxcu5 — OMO PASTOR OF LAGOS💼🌏#tommyk (@tommy_k__) August 7, 2019

Religion and politics are the biggest and most lucrative sectors in Africa and Nigeria in particular but both are the sectors that have the most criminally minded persons in them. In this COZA case, the Pulpiters and those in Govt want to silence Busola Dakolo 🤦🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/1PyBwBt0vE — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@Izumichaels_Iam) August 7, 2019

As much as i want Justice for Busola Dakolo, this will really be a very difficult (almost impossible) battle to win. No eye witness report, no form of evidence whatsoever, just word of mouth from an incident that occurred close to 20years ago. sighss.#biodunfatoyinbo#COZA — Teslim Adebiyi (@tess_tha_phenom) August 4, 2019

You're reacting based on a MISLEADING headline! What she signed WAS NOT a statement to recant her claim, it was the police INVITATION LETTER. They are two different things! Busola Dakolo never said she was forced to recant her claims. Her claims stand. — Oluwaseun P. (@OluwaseunP) August 7, 2019

Busola Dakolo at her level is forced to sign a document by the police and you want me to believe it? Where is Sega, the celebrities and the first lady backing her? lol 😆😆 — A King (@ake_oj) August 7, 2019

All the noise you're making would be valid if she was forced to sign a statement recanting her claim. Which isn't the case. Nothing in today's story alludes to that in any way. No such statement/letter was given to Busola Dakolo to sign. So where is all this coming from? 😳 — Oluwaseun P. (@OluwaseunP) August 7, 2019

Nigerians are the problems

of Nigeria, tbh, they are Just talking like a novice or

a foreigner down here in NGA This is where anything goes

& anything can happen A certain INEC official once said he declared a result at a gun point, why is Busola Dakolo been slaughtered ??? — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@Izumichaels_Iam) August 7, 2019

