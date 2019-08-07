Four armed robbery suspects have been gunned down while four others were arrested with guns, according to CSP Afokwalam Gabriel, the Divisional Police Officer in Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He added that two locally made cut to size gun with one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects.

CSP Gabriel made the disclosure when the Sapele Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Sank Adamu Naufuwa paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, “On the 15th of March, 2019, four armed robbers were arrested with guns and the suspect were transferred to SCID, Asaba.

“Also on the 18th of March 2019, four armed robbers were shot dead with two locally made cut to size gun with one live cartridge recovered from them amongst others.”

CSP Gabriel said his area of operations is very volatile, stressing that it is filled with security challenges.

While noting that the area has a vast landmass with thick forests and swamps, CSP Gabriel said he has adopted strategies to surmount the security problems.

CSP Gabriel appealed to the Area Commander to deploy more policemen to the area to help beef up and strengthen the manpower of the Isiokolo Divisional Headquarters.

He also said his men should be exempted from, “Standby Duty” due to the lack of manpower.

CSP Gabriel also expressed gratitude to the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke for honouring his appeal to post four Senior Police Officers to stabilize the Divisional management which he said was working in collaboration with local vigilante in the fight against crime and.criminalities.

Earlier, the Sapele Area Commander, ACP Sani Adamu.Naufuwa commended the Senior Police Officer for his efforts in combating crimes in the area.

