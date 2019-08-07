Governor of Osun State, Adeboyega Oyetola, has appointed, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, a former Deputy Editor, political desk, in Sun Newspaper as his Chief Press Secretary.

Omipindan replaced the former CPS, Adeniyi Adesina, who was recently appointed as the Editor of The Nation Newspaper.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the appointment takes effect from Monday, August 5.

The statement reads in part: “Until his appointment, Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, was an Assistant Editor, in charge of Politics at The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos.

“He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

“He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003, as Senior Correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an Assistant Editor.

“Omipidan, an active member of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), was at various times acting Secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Borno State, Secretary, SWAN, Borno State, Chairman, Senate Press Corps, National Assembly, Abuja, Treasurer, NUJ, Kaduna State Council, Vice Chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council and acting chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council”.

My Chief Press Secretary, @adesinaadeniyi5 had resigned, he left on a mutual consent to take a professional appointment. @adesinaadeniyi5 is diligent, altruistic, efficient, and patriotic.

I wish him well in his further endeavours and pray that Allah continue to elevate him. pic.twitter.com/DOJHsEDtpv — GBOYEGA OYETOLA (@GboyegaOyetola) August 7, 2019

