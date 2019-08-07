Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday felicitated with his Anambra counterpart, Chief Willie Obiano, who turns 64 years on Aug. 8.

The governor’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

Okowa extolled Obiano’s virtues and his “enigmatic political prowess”, saying he had contributed immensely to the development of Anambra and the banking industry in Nigeria.

He described Obiano as a political tactician, astute administrator and a leader with an impeccable passion for the development of his people.

The governor commended his Anambra counterpart for his administration’s developmental strides, especially the monumental impact of his four-pillar programme of security, agriculture, youth empowerment and education.

“Your Excellency, it is to your credit and the good people of Anambra that your state is one of the most peaceful and well secured in the country today.

“This had earned you the award of ‘Best Governor on Security Architecture’ in the West and Central Africa from Africa Security Watch in 2018.

“Your focus and commitment to the growth and development of Anambra are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The people of Anambra are indeed proud of your antecedents and achievements since they overwhelmingly re-elected you to lead the state to a brighter future ahead of them.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with a world-class banker and administrator per excellence, a perfect gentleman, reputable politician, outstanding professional and my brother governor as you celebrate your 64th birthday.

”I am pleased to join your family, political associates and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilled life of honesty and commitment to the well-being of all Anambra people,” Okowa said.

He prayed God to continue to protect Obiano and grant him good health to render more services to mankind.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

