By Adejoke Adeleye

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Bashir Makama has assured residents of the state of adequate security during and after the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

Makama, in a press statement said “In view of the forthcoming Salah celebration, the Ogun State Police Command wishes to assure residents of the state that the Command has put in place a robust security arrangement in order to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“Therefore, large scale and elaborate tactical as well as covert Policemen have been strategically deployed by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama across the length and breadth of the State with a clear mandate of ensuring crime free Salah celebration.

“Men of Special units such as SARS, PMF, Tactical Response and Intelligence units; Anti Kidnapping and Cultism sections have also been deployed to nip in the bud any violent crime that may want to rear its ugly head.”

“Also 24hrs surveillance patrols have also been ordered around the various praying ground as well as event/recreation centers across the State. All our highways, such as Lagos-Ibadan Express road, Benin-Sagamu-Ore, Lagos-Abeokuta express road and other highways are being properly patrolled to ensure that travelers plying the roads are well secured,” the statements said.

He also appealed to members of the public to alert the police and other security agencies whenever they noticed any strange or suspicious faces, gathering or movement in their domain in order to assist the security agencies to perform their duties to the optimal level, as security is everybody’s business.

