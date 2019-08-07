Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a fresh alert warning Nigerians of imminent increased flooding, next month.

Director-General NIHSA, Clement Nze, issued the warning on Wednesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

The agency also accused state governments of failing to heed its previous warnings on floods released earlier this year.

They, however, urged state governments to pull down structures built on flood plains.

NIHSA is the agency responsible for issuing flood alerts in Nigeria.

The alert issued by NIHSA comes days after tragedy struck in Bauchi on Tuesday when one person was killed and several persons displaced, following the flood that ravaged Dindima village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

According to the village head of Dindima, Sale Ubandoma, over 100 houses were affected and several farmlands destroyed as a result of the heavy downpour.

A similar occurrence was recorded at Liman Katagum community where heavy flooding was also recorded with a bridge linking over twenty communities cut off.

Earlier, a pedestrian bridge collapsed at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Gubi Campus killing at least four students and eight others injured.

The bridge which links one of the hostels and another building containing lecture rooms collapsed on Monday midnight, following a heavy downpour.

Following the tragic incident, ATBU management was forced to issue a notice for students to vacate the campus.

