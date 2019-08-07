Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has gone AWOL for two days, making the club managers furious.Reports said when the Belgian returns, he may be slammed with a fine equal to two weeks wages, about £390,000 as Lukaku currently earns £195,000-a-week.

The unsettled striker had spent the last two days training with Anderlecht’s youth team after seeing proposed moves to Inter Milan and Juventus collapse.

United have contacted the 26-year-old to demand an official explanation for his unauthorised absence. And they have no idea when Lukaku intends to return to the fold.

The striker turned up at his former club Anderlecht when United’s squad was given the day off on Monday. But he failed to report back for training at Carrington on Tuesday.

When Lukaku does show up, he can expect a dressing down from boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and the maximum fine possible.

The United forward has been growing increasingly rebellious in recent days.

First he took to social media to suggest he might be better off joining NBA giants LA Lakers.

Then he posted confidential details of the speed-test timings of United’s first-team squad.

Lukaku was ordered to delete the post by his club and reminded of his responsibilities.

The belief at Old Trafford is that Lukaku’s attempt to force his departure is being orchestrated by agent Federico Pastorello.

United paid £75million to Everton for Lukaku three years ago.

