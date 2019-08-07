Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday started the process for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba.

The impeachment notice was read by the majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC) as a petition on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the petition was based on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation and non-performance.

Bello added that 21 out of the 25 lawmakers had signed the petition.

The speaker, Kolawole Matthew asked that the petition be served on the deputy governor for him to respond to within the 14 days time frame of the law.

He also said a panel will be set up to investigate Achuba’s side of the story.

Achuba has been in the news of recent after he accused state governor, Yahaya Bello, of failing to pay an accumulated sum of N819,709,980 owed to him, allocations which include travel allowances, hotel bills, pledges, and outstanding monthly impress and salaries which has been withheld from his office for the past two years.

In the letter, dated July 17, 2019, Achuba accused Bello of consistently refusing to give approval for the release of funds for the smooth running of his office.

Achuba warned that his request for the withheld allocations be granted within seven days, failure of which would force him to seek redress in the National Industrial Court.

Recently, he accused the governor of sending assassins after him in a bid to eliminate him.

“I want the police, SSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible,” he said in a statement.

