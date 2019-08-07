The Managing Director, Kaduna Market and Development Company, Hafiz Bayero, says the company will issue quit notice to owners of illegal structures within markets in the state.

He said that the state government would also stop people from hawking within Kaduna metropolis.

Bayero made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kaduna, shortly after officials of Abuja Markets Management Ltd. paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai.

The Managing Director disclosed that the company was already building new markets for people to rent and that in a few months, selling and hawking around Kaduna metropolis would no longer be allowed, except in shops.

“We have been working assiduously with the Abuja Markets Management Ltd. to improve on the markets.

“This is by developing a sustainable facility management system that will provide a stream of value-added services aimed at benefitting the government, traders, shoppers and other market users,’’ he said.

Earlier, Managing Director, Abuja Markets Management Ltd., Abubakar Faruk said they were in Kaduna for a robust engagement with the government.

He said they would also provide advisory services in speeding the actualisation of set goals of the state market company.

According to Faruk, the Abuja company was established by Gov. El-Rufai while he was the Minister of FCT 14 years ago.

“It has grown and spread from Wuse Market to 13 other markets, shopping complexes and neighborhood centers in the FCT, extending to Nasarawa State-owned markets.

“The Abuja market management has introduced a technology-driven service delivery system, especially in the area of access control toll collection, which has been automated, as well as in other revenue-generating sectors.

“We have also optimised the revenue-generating capacity of the market environment especially through outdoor advertising, sales promotion and branding.’’

The managing director said the company had recently added to its portfolio, an e-commerce platform called Kassuwa.com. to provide online presence for ignored small business owners to position them to become global players and share from the derivable benefits.

“At the moment, in collaboration with our parent company and other service providers, we are working at providing alternative uninterrupted power supply to the markets.

“With the markets properly lit and more secured, shopping hours can be extended to enable the market compete more favourably with other privately owned shopping malls in the city,’’ he said.

In his response, Governor El-Rufai said he was delighted at the prospects of the Abuja market management being able to extend their services to other states.

He hopes they would engage more robustly and support the markets company in the state to get to the level they have attained.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

