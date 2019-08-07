Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in a 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Belgian international, who moved from Chelsea in the summer, found the target with a left-foot finish after being set-up by Karim Benzema.

Gareth Bale’s stand-off with Real Madrid continued after the forward was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the game.

Bale had only played in two of Real’s five previous pre-season games, coming on as a substitute against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, but has now been left out completely for a third fixture in a row.

James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz, who are both expected to be sold, were also not included for the match in Austria.

Zidane has made clear that Bale is not in his plans as he looks to rejuvenate Real Madrid following their miserable season last term.

