Uruguay ex-international, Diego Forlan has quit professional football after 21 years in the game.

Forlan announced his retirement from football on Wednesday on his twitter page.

He said he had closed one beautiful stage of his life and that another one is about to begin.

He wrote: “After 21 years, I made the decision to end my career as a professional footballer. A beautiful stage closes full of great memories and emotions but another of new challenges will begin.

“Thanks to all who in one way or another accompanied me on this path!”

Forlan, 40, was born in 1979 and is a Uruguayan former professional footballer who played as a forward.

A prolific goalscorer, he is regarded as one of the greatest Uruguayan players of all time. At club level, Forlán is a two-time winner of both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe.

