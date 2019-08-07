After 15 years behind bars, Cyntoia Brown, who was given life imprisonment for killing a man when she was a teenager, walked free from prison in Tennessee on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The statement reads: “Early this morning offender Cyntoia Denise Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women. Former Governor Bill Haslam commuted the sentence of Brown on January 7, 2019. Per the commutation, Brown has now been released to parole supervision.”

She was convicted at the age of 16 for the murder and robbery of Johnny who bought her for sex.

Years after Brown’s sentencing, her case gained worldwide popularity which led to the viral hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown which was supported by some notable celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Lebron James.

Brown was granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in January this year.

