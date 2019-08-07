The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the National Assembly from planned attempt to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.

The Senate and House of Representative had threatened to take over the legislative functions of the Edo Assembly if Governor Godwin Obaseki did not issue fresh proclamation for the House to begin afresh within three weeks.

The Edo State Government had dragged the Senate and House of Representatives to court on the matter.

Giving the order on Wednesday, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said parties in the case should maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

Protracted crisis had engulfed the Edo Assembly as Obaseki and the immediate past Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole are locked in battle of supremacy.

