By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court in Lagos, South West Nigeria on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Captain Dada Labinjo who was alleged to have been detained by the Nigerian Navy since the 13th of September, 2018.

The Presiding Judge,Justice Chuka Obiozor made the order sequel to a fundamental right enforcement suit filed against The Nigerian Navy whose custody he had been since the September 13, 2018 without charging him to any court of competent jurisdiction.

The judge declared that the Nigerian Navy had acted in breach of Labinjo’s fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

The judge also ordered the release of Labinjo’s handset which was seize from him.

Justice Obiozor said the continued detention of Labinjo could not be justified under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended or the Armed Forces Act.

He said those in detention should be released from custody or arraigned before a competent court of law if there was reasonable suspicion that they had committed any criminal offence whatsoever.

