The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC on Wednesday commenced the psychological assessment of 940 personnel engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

The Borno State Commandant of the Corps, Abdullahi Ibrahim said at the inauguration of the exercise that it was aimed at addressing issues of trauma and improving the health status of the personnel.

Ibrahim added that the exercise would expose the personnel to modern behavioural techniques to enable them to understand emergency psycho-social needs for appropriate interventions, NAN reports.

The commander outlined the attributes of good security personnel to include intelligence, personality, emotional stability, job satisfaction, tolerance, self-confidence and initiative.

“The assessment exercise will go a long way toward enhancing cordial relationship between NSCDC’s personnel, sister security organisations, and the people,” he added.

According to him, the exercise would be conducted periodically in all its formations in the state

