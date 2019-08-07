Arsenal defender, Carl Jenkinson, has left the club to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

The English player made this announcement via his Twitter page.

This is a message that is hard to write so I’m going to keep it short. I’m leaving Arsenal in pursuit of a new challenge and a fresh start, and ultimately to play regular football again. I can’t really put into… https://t.co/brfptpLIhk — Carl Jenkinson (@carljenkinson) August 7, 2019

I’m delighted to be joining Nottingham Forest, a huge club with a rich history. I spoke with the manager who has big plans for the future, and following our conversation I knew this was the right move for me. This… https://t.co/ZblEY3ReYe — Carl Jenkinson (@carljenkinson) August 7, 2019

The Gunners also released an official statement on the club’s official website about Carl’s departure on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Carl Jenkinson has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

“The 27-year-old defender began his career with Charlton Athletic before joining us in June 2011. He spent the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons on loan at West Ham United followed by a loan spell at Championship club Birmingham City during the 2017/18 season.

“Carl made a total of 70 appearances for us, scoring one goal, against Norwich City.

“He represented both England and Finland internationally at youth level before making his debut for the senior England team in 2012 against Sweden.

“We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

