As the 20 years anniversary at Canaanland gets closer, the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has told church members to prepare to beat Angels in dancing during the celebration.

He told church members to start doing exercises in readiness for the day when they would compete with Angels in dancing unto the Lord.

Oyedepo’s comment was found in the popular Facebook Christian page, ‘Church Gist.’

“Next month will make 30 years that Jesus sent us to Lagos and will make it 20 years that we arrived at Canaanland. We’re going to dance, we will beat angels in the dance. So start preparing your feet, start doing exercise, to keep your feet fit for the High Praise, High Dance Praise that we will be offering to God.

“And 30 years of being actively on duty in our midst, with proofs that cannot be denied. What did we do to merit that? It’s Grace. 20 years of no set back in Canaanland inside the forest. What did we do to merit that? Grace.

“Let’s give this ‘Multiplier’ God praise. All these small small things, they go a long way to bring great impact on our lives. Acknowledge God: where you are, is by His Grace and where you are going to be is by His Grace,” Oyedepo said.

