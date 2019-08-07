Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the appointment of Nigeria-born Adeyemo Adewale as President of the Obama Foundation in the US as well-deserved.

Adewale’s appointment was announced last week in a statement by the chairman of the foundation’s board, Martin Nesbitt.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, in a congratulatory letter on Wednesday, said the appointment was confirmation that “we have many wonderful Nigerians portraying the good image of the country in their chosen fields.”

“Your track record of experience is of high repute, which has demonstrated that millions of Nigerians in the Diaspora are excelling in their various professions and continue to project a good image of the country.”

The Nigerian-American economic expert, also fondly called ‘Wally’ Adeyemo becomes the first-ever president of the foundation.

He was former deputy national security adviser for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

Foundation officials say he will work with other leaders at the foundation, managing daily operations.

The foundation was formed in 2014 and now has almost 200 employees.

The foundation is overseeing construction of the proposed Obama Presidential Center.

The $500 million centre that’ll house presidential artifacts, among other things, is planned for a lakefront park on the city’s South Side.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

