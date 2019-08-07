Georgia authorities are investigating a triple homicide in the Atlanta area late Tuesday that ended with the gunman killing himself, making a total of four deaths.

DeKalb Police Sgt. J.D. Spencer said the gunman killed two women and a man outside a home in Stone Mountain before shooting himself.

Police said they found the shooter 2 miles away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While authorities are not yet sure of a motive, they said they believe the killings resulted from a domestic dispute.

DeKalb Police Maj. Jerry Lewis said the killer and his victims all knew each other, but their full relationships were not immediately understood.

The shootings coincide with a surge in U.S. gun violence over the last two weeks.

More than 30 people were killed in separate attacks in Texas and Ohio last weekend, and three died in an attack at a summer festival in Northern California the weekend before.

*Reported by UPI

