The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Nelson Emuobosa Omo-Ode, for alleged money laundering.

Omo-Ode, 32, Business Administration graduate of the Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan College, Malaysia, was arrested on July 18, 2019 at his residence at The Address Homes, Onikani Foreshore Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, following a petition received by the Commission about his suspicious lifestyle.

Investigations showed that over N150, 000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) had passed through his account in recent time, which he could not account for.

The Commission recovered a Mercedes SUV from him at the point of arrest.

The suspect will be charged to court soon.

