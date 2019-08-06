By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration is committed to returning Port Harcourt to its Garden City status and gave all Sanitation Service Providers an ultimatum of seven days to effectively clean up their respective areas of allocation.

He declared that at the expiration of the seven days, Service Providers found wanting would have their contracts revoked.

Wike also stated that his administration would improve the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas through diligent implementation of the environmental sanitation agenda of his administration.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with service providers of the the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas was unacceptable.

“As I go out daily, I feel unhappy because of the filth in different parts of the state capital. The job of cleaning this town must be done.

“At present, Port Harcourt is dirty and we must accept this fact. I stated this during my inauguration address. But we are determined to change the situation,” he said.

Wike charged all environmental service providers to live up to their responsibilities and justify the fees paid by the state government.

“I was not the person who awarded the contracts. I don’t even know the contractors. I have not restricted contracts to my supporters. Several of you are from the opposition parties. But we must endeavour to ensure that all parts of the state capital remain clean,” he said.

