A suspected internet fraudster, Victor Idahosa was arrested in Lagos State with one SUV, two Apple laptops, scam emails, payments slips, cashier cheques, charms and several fraudulent documents.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, arrested Idahosa on Monday for Internet fraud.

Idahosa, 24, was arrested at Cristolyte Close Diamond Estate, Lekki Ajah Lagos, following intelligence report received by the Commission about his alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

According to the EFCC, he would soon be charged to court.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

