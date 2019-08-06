Wayne Rooney has signed an 18-month deal with Derby County, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Manchester United legend will join the Championship side in January as player-coach, bringing an end to his stay at MLS club DC United. Rooney who is expected to earn £100,000-a-week will wear the No 32 shirt for the Championship side.

Rooney said: ‘I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with.

‘I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

‘I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy.’

‘The commercial opportunities this creates are widespread and significant,’ Derby chairman Mel Morris said.

‘On the back of Wayne joining the club, we have just been offered a record-breaking sponsorship deal with our principal shirt sponsor, 32Red.

‘We are keen to leverage Wayne’s involvement and the support of 32Red with our community initiatives.’

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairmen, said: ‘After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties.

‘Wayne is an exceptional leader and one of the most iconic players to play the game, so we look forward to his continued contributions to the team this season.’

Wayne Rooney who has 23 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances for DC United so far, is also England’s all-time record scorer with 53 goals and Man United’s record goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

