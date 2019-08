Model and actor Beverly Osu has bared it all on Ndani TV’s “Just Say It”. The 26 year old expressed her opinion on armed Nigerian police officers who do not dress officially and get drunk on duty.

Beverly says the citizens are scared of officers who should be protecting them. She further stated that policemen without their corporate uniforms mounting roadblocks in Lagos, endanger our lives.

Watch the visual here.

