Controversial Social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo clocks 55 on Tuesday and celebrated her birthday in style.

Olunloyo was born on 6 August, 1964.

As early as 12.01am, Olunloyo was Instagram to send a message to the world that she is now 55 years.

According to her, ” August 6th 2019 I am now 55yo🎂 God continues to Bless Me!”

TREND #KemiOlunloyoAt55🎂🧁🥳🇳🇬 Collage🧁. 1st, 5th, 16th, 40th, 50th, 55th Birthdays. PRAISE GOD!”

Olunloyo added: “OYA O! All alerts must start with 55; I am now 55yo🎂5️⃣5️⃣. God continues to Bless Me!

She then released a video where she engaged in fashion shoot, with lots of fun with friends and well wishers.

To crown the day, Olunloyo is organising a birthday dinner for her friends and well-wishers tonight.

However, friends of Olunloyo have continued to shower encomium on her and wisher her well.

