Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has opened up on how she was sexually molested when she was eight years old and nearly raped at the age of 13.

Olunloyo, who turned 55 on Tuesday released a video where she said she was molested at the age of eight.

In the video on her Instagram page, Olunloyo said she felt great at 55 even though she might look like a 35-year old woman.

She said she was almost raped in 1978 during the ‘Ali must go’ riots, promising to release the full video soon.

“I feel great at 55 even though I may look like 35, my sex drive is high. I was molested at 8 years.

“One of my dad’s students came home and he fondled me and he just tore my clothes, I was naked on Ikorodu Road,” she said.

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

