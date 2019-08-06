The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has postponed resumption for the second semester 2018/2019 academic session till 11 August.

It was earlier scheduled for Aug. 4.

Mrs Otasowie Oshodin, the Registrar of UNIBEN, made this known in a statement in Benin.

Oshodin said that the postponement was necessitated by emergency repairs in the students’ hostels.

She said that the new date for the resumption is now Sunday, Aug. 11, adding that “any inconvenience caused by this postponement is deeply regretted’’.

Oshodin advised students to prepare for the resumption as lectures would start immediately upon resumption.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

