Ubi Franklin, Nigerian music artist manager and the founder and CEO of Made Men Music Group record label has officially announced the exit of Tekno from the label following the expiration of their 5-year contract.

In an appreciation post, Ubi Franklin wrote on his Instagram page; “5 years ago I was asked why I was signing you. Because they saw you as rude and arrogant, my reply then was Talent and self-confidence most times comes out as rude and I believe the results show today that I wasn’t wrong’. Read full statement;

