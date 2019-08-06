Two people have been reportedly killed after gunmen stormed a commercial bank in Iju, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State, on Tuesday.

The armed men who were said to have stormed Wema bank on Tuesday’s afternoon were confronted by men of the Nigeria Army as well as police officers.

Daily Post reports that the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie confirmed the incident, adding that his men were able to foil the operation.

“Our men are currently trailing the robbers in the bush.

“when they were confronted by security operatives, they abandoned the operation as well as their vehicle.

“We’ll give updates as soon as possible. I’m on my way to the town where the incident happened.

Meanwhile, some staff and customers were equally injured during the shoot out.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

