Tragedy struck at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (ATBU) on Tuesday as four students of the school drowned when a pedestrian bridge within the campus in Gubi, Bauchi State collapsed.

Reports said the tragedy occurred around 12:00am when some of the students were leaving the campus after reading overnight for exams.

The bridge, which linked the university and the hostels, was said to have collapsed under the current of the water underneath.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulazeez Ahmed confirmed to Channels TV that four students died and eight others injured.

Students of the university were, however, currently protesting, blaming the bridge collapse on negligence by the institution’s authorities.

Director of Public Relations of the University, Andee Iheme also confirmed the death of two students following the incident.

