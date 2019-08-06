National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release all political prisoners and allow a political atmosphere and a country where there is freedom of speech.

Secondus made this call while addressing journalists at the Adamawa State Government House in Yola in the course of a visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday, urging them and other vocal Nigerians to rise and challenge the “anti-people” tendencies of President Buhari.

He emphasised the issue of the arrest last Saturday of the pro-democracy activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, demanding that the former presidential candidate be freed forthwith.

The PDP chairman said, “We ask Mr President, Mr Buhari, to release political prisoners. It is not done in any political dispensation. What we are seeing today is as if we are in a military era. He should urgently release political prisoners and allow a political atmosphere and a country where there is freedom of speech.”

He then challenged journalists to lead the charge, saying, “I want to call on journalists and media managers not to sit on the fence. They can’t just sit and watch the country sliding. They played major role in the past, removing the country from the hands of the military. They have tampered with some among them.

“It is time for them to join hands with the good people of Nigeria to stand on the path of truth, on the path of democracy. The president must release political prisoners, particularly the presidential candidate of AAC (Africa Action Congress), Sowore.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

