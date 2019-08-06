The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday raided no fewer than 15 major electrical materials outlets in Ado Ekiti and seized fake items worth millions of naira.

The Director General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, said the aim was to rid the society of fake electrical items capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians.

Abolama, who was represented by the Ekiti head of the agency, Mr Ayeni Feyisayo, urged the outlets to adhere to standards by ensuring that the items were not only registered but also certified by the regulatory body.

Aboloma said the exercise would be a continuous one and warned the perpetrators to shun anything that was capable of endangering the lives of the people through avoidable fire outbreaks.

“The exercise shall be a continuous one until the industry is sanitised, and Nigerians obtain value for their money

“The organisation will not in any way permit any distribution and sale of fake or substandard electrical items, especially cables under any guise.

“Individuals or groups involved in the nefarious activity are warned to desist in their own interest or face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was backed by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

