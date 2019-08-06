The 2019 presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu, has urged Federal Government to embrace dialogue and allow real electoral reforms as he added his voice to the growing calls for the release of his former rival, Omoyele Sowore.

DSS arrested the presidential candidate and the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, over the weekend after he called for a nationwide staging of protests against what he described as bad governance.

The arrest of the 2019 presidential candidate of the AAC has since stirred reactions from well-meaning Nigerians. The protest, he tagged “Revolution Now”, was planned to take place on Monday, August 5.

Reacting to his former rival’s arrest, Moghalu urged the DSS to release Sowore, even as he described the state of the nation as ‘sorrowful’.

The former presidential candidate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call for a dialogue with Sowore and RevolutionNow conveners in order to “allow real electoral reforms”.

According to him, “Our long-suffering countrymen and women have a right to express their disappointment with the sorry state of our country in a peaceful manner. From security to the economy, we are on the brink.

“Aso Rock should embrace dialogue, free Omoyele Sowore and allow REAL electoral reforms.

“I remain committed to a democratic revolution at the ballot box. To that extent I call on all Nigerians to mobilize for and demand fundamental reforms to our electoral system, including e-voting, to ensure transparency, efficiency, and legitimacy in our electoral processes.”

