The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia chapter, Dr Carol Iwuoha, has called for Abia government’s support in curbing quackery in the medical profession.

Iwuoha made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Tuesday.

She urged the government to strengthen the office of the Director of Medical Services in the state Ministry of Health to enable it to effectively discharge its task in the regard.

She said that the office was responsible for checkmating the activities of quacks in medical practice in Abia.

Iwuoha regretted that quackery had continued to thrive in the state, in spite of the association’s efforts to arrest the phenomenon.

She said that the association’s fight against the trend had been constrained by the paucity of funds, hence the need for government’s assistance.

According to her, “There is a state law against quackery. But we need the government to strengthen the office responsible for implementing the law.

“As we speak, there is no functional vehicle. So how do you go into all the corners of the state where quackery takes place without functional vehicle and funding?

“In as much as we are going to contribute our might and association to that office, we will also need the buying-in of government to strengthen that office to achieve its goal.’’

Iwuoha also said that the association had put a structure, called “Continuous Medical Education,” in place, for the training and re-training of members.

“We do that quarterly and regularly so that as fresh discoveries are made, our members will be on the same page,” she said.

