The police on Tuesday in Lagos staged a show of force in some major roads in the state, with a view to check any forms of protest.

The #RevolutionNow protesters were on Monday dispersed by security agents at various locations in Lagos.

Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Terrorism, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Armoured Personnel Carrier were seen parading the roads with sirens.

NAN observed that heavily armed security agents still maintained their presence at the venues of Monday’s protest.

At Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota at about 11.20am, NAN observed the presence of military joint Taskforce operatives OP MESSA and other security agents with about 12 patrol vehicles and one APC.

After 20 minutes, about nine of the patrol vehicles, including APC van left the Park to continue the show of force, while the military joint Taskforce operatives and some anti-riot policemen waited.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

