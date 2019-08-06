The Nigeria Police force has commenced the search for the woman filmed flogging a boy and putting him in a cage with dogs.

This was confirmed by Dolapo Badmus, Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer.

In her statement, Badmus revealed that she almost believed it was a movie scene when alerted.

“I was almost believing it’s a movie scene because I can’t imagine someone could be this callous! That any human being not to talk of an underage will be tossed like a ball to the dungeon of dogs is heart-wrenching!.

“I can’t really comprehend, this is barbaric, it belongs to the ancient unguarded era of slave trade and won’t be allowed to resurface in this new era.”

However, she assured Nigerians of the police’s unrelenting effort to unravel and get justice for the maltreated young boy.

“Thankfully we’ve been working with some good samaritan to unravel this sad occurrence. I trust police to unravel and get justice for this young boy that was maltreated.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

