By Isa Isawade

In continued efforts to foil plans of the #RevolutionNow protesters to stage street protests across Lagos State, combined forces of Rapid Respond Squad, special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Terrorism, Department of State Security, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on Tuesday took over all strategic places where the protests were billed to be staged.

Our Photo Journalist, Ayodele Efunla visited some of the places and captured scenes of the security operatives in action.

Below are some of the images:

