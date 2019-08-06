Some Nigerian traders in Ghana’s Western Regional capital of Takoradi have described fellow compatriot, Sam Udoetuk-Wills, chief suspect in the kidnapping of three girls, as an insane person.

In interviews with a Ghanaian journalist, broadcast on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Nigerians were unanimous that Udoetuk-Wills “is not a normal person”.

“The Nigerian traders are saying this is barbaric, inhumane and uncalled for”, the journalist reported.

Sam Udoetuk Wills, with his accomplices has been accused of kidnapping three girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, and Priscilla Koranchie, between August 2018 and January 2019.

The girls have not been seen since then.

Udoetuk-Wills, believed to be the mastermind of the kidnapping, was jailed recently but is still facing other charges before Sekondi High Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Last week, Ghanaian police retrieved suspected human parts from the septic tank of his apartment.

Police said after forensic examination, they will be able to confirm if the human parts are those of the girls, reported Ghanaweb.com

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

