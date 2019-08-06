Singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has demanded 40,000 comments on Instagram for him to release the official video of ‘Soapy’.

So far on his Instagram page, 19,252 people have issued comments on the post as at 3.00pm on Tuesday.

Marley wrote: “40,000 comments and I will release (Soapy official video). #Marlians take your time, don’t rush.”

Marley’s Soapy song was accompanied by a new dance, which has attracted different reactions from the public.

Some of his fans don’t see anything wrong with the new dance, while some others have expressed their dissatisfaction with the dance that, according to them, is suggestive of a man masturbating.

For instance, dancer, Kaffy, made her views known on social media, but this was followed by criticism from Naira Marley.

