Nigerian fashion designer, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi marks her 41st birthday today, 6th August 2019.

DaSilva, in celebrating her new age, teams up with photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke for some beautiful pictures that will get your week started.

She launched in 2005, her eponymous label which includes couture, ready-to-wear, jewelry and hairpieces.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp