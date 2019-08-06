The entire Awori Obas in Lagos State have called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to consider the Awori indigenes in the next batch of Commissioners and Special Advisers among the nominees that would be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening.

HRM Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye OON, Ojomu of Ajiranland made this appeal on behalf of the Council of Awori Obas on Tuesday during the press conference organized to address the alleged marginalization of Aworis across the state. The media chat was held at the secretariat of the Awori Obas within the Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat complex.

While addressing the press, Oba Akinloye noted that Awori indigenes were not accorded the rightful position in the governance of Lagos State, adding that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list earlier transmitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.

“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind Lagos State Government that Aworis are not happy with the way we are being marginalized in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state”, he said.

While thanking the Apex leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for providing direction for the party nationwide, he emphasized that right from inception, especially during elections; Awori indigenes have openly shown their support for the ruling party in the state.

Oba Akinloye stressed further that participation in politics is anchored on the desire to use it as a route to be appointed and elected to serve the people and bring development to them.

“As we know, we have many Awori indigenes who are professionals, politicians and technocrats; we also have those who worked tirelessly during the electioneering campaign for the success of the party in Lagos State.

“We are hereby looking forward to see the appointment of another set of Awori indigenes who are young, vibrant and qualified, we are more than what we are getting”, he stated.

Oba Akinloye maintained that the entire Aworis are now waiting and hoping that justice will be done in the second batch of the nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly very soon.

He, thereby, urged the entire residents to be security conscious saying that security issues is everybody’s business and they should as well report strange incidents and people to the authorities.

