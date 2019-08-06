The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Tuesday said, Mr Odemu Efe, a Nigerian serving a five-year prison sentence in an Ethopian prison died of HIV/AIDS.

Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM’s Head of Media made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Balogun said contrary to reports that Efe died of ill-treatment and malnourishment in prison, the death certificate issued by the Ethiopian Health Authorities showed he died of HIV/AIDS.

He further said confirmation from the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia revealed that Efe had been seriously ill and taken to two different hospitals in Addis Ababa before he passed on.

He also debunked a statement credited to one Miss Chika Nwachukwu, that Nigerian officials were indifferent about the welfare of Nigerian inmates in Ethiopia.

” The Nigerian High Commissioner, Adeoye Bankole, visits inmates regularly. He visited the Kaliti Prison in January 2019 and plans to visit Nigerian inmates again in August/September, ” he said.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Executive Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to bless the soul of the departed citizen.

Efe was serving a five-year prison sentence in an Ethiopian Penitentiary having been convicted for drug trafficking by an Ethiopian court.

He had only served over a year before his demise.

Balogun said the burial would be undertaken soon through the assistance of Ethiopian Authorities and witnessed by the consular representative of the Nigerian Embassy.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

