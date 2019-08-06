Award-winning Nollywood actress and writer, Iretiola Doyle has weighed in on the #RevolutionNow protest, condemning the Nigerian government for deploying armed policemen to discourage unarmed protesters.

She added that the government can send security men to disperse people from carrying out a peaceful protest, yet doing nothing to armed bandits who wreak havoc in the country.

Armed policemen and soldiers clashed with unarmed citizens yesterday, August 5, as they set out to begin the planned #RevolutionNow protest.

During the clash between uniformed men and citizens, protesters were teargassed and one photo purportedly showed a man shot in the leg, while some protesters were also arrested and taken away in a Black Maria.

Prior to the protest, the organiser of the Revolution Now protest and former presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore was arrested by the DSS and is still in custody.

Reacting to the chaos, actress Iretiola Doyle took to his Twitter page and wrote: “It doesn’t matter where you stand politically, you have to admit (at the very least) that it’s a curious case when a nation deploys its security apparatus against unarmed citizens while armed bandits roam free; killing, stealing and destroying at will.”

Her tweet quickly went viral and she soon shared a follow-up post that reads: “For the avoidance of doubt and for those who still choose to intentionally misconstrue my words; let me make it abundantly clear: I am not PDP, APC or any of the P’s. I am NIGERIAN – Yoruba by birth, Northern by assimilation and Igbo by association.”

