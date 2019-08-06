Award-winning Nigerian actress and producer, Funke Akindele has made her debut as a movie director with EbonyLife Films’ latest December blockbuster, the social-media-driven political comedy, Your Excellency which will be released on 13th December 2019.

EbonyLife Films, which produced the Fifty, The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai and Chief Daddy which has also commenced the production on the latest movie also announced that Akindele will act in a leading role.

Other star who made it to the cast list include Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

Funke Akindele is an experienced producer of eight movies, including the widely acclaimed Jenifa and The Return of Jenifa. She parlayed this success into the immensely popular television series Jenifa’s Diary, which became the most-watched family series in Nigeria.

Your Excellency tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media.

As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.

According to the EbonyLife boss and Executive Producer of the movie, Mo Abudu, “EbonyLife Films is really excited to have Funke Akindele at the helm, directing her first feature.

“Her knack for telling a good story, her comedic instincts and an incredible work ethic make her the perfect choice for this film. Everyone will be able to relate to the characters and the way in which social media is shaping our lives and the country’s future,” she added.

Speaking from the set, Funke Akindele was upbeat. “Your Excellency has a great script, excellent cast and an experienced production team, so I’m looking forward to making the best possible film. It’s great to be working with Aunty Mo again, so soon after the success of Chief Daddy, and hopefully we can make another hit movie.”

The movie was written by Yinka Ogun, with Isioma Osaje and James Amuta producing.

