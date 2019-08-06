The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 personnel to construction zones and other areas of the state ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, to prevent accidents.

FRSC’s Sector Commandant in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said that the deployment of both regular and special marshals became necessary to ensure free flow of traffic, thus reducing the pains suffered by motorists in the state.

The FRSC boss said that the heavy presence of its personnel would be felt at construction zones, as most accidents occur at such places.

He highlighted such areas to include Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway, Benin-Ore Expressway, Idiroko, Itori, Ifo, Ewekoro.

Oladele noted that such measures became necessary to save lives and property, as it had been anticipated that many people would be coming for the church programmes and the Sallah festival in the state.

“We have also directed all the commands across the state to intensify enforcement on safety, to check the excesses of drivers.

“Any driver caught driving against traffic and not compliant with the traffic rules and regulations would be arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.

The sector commandant advised motorists to conform to the average speed limit, especially at construction zones and should desist from drinking while driving.

Oladele advised motorists against wrongful overtaking to reduce road accidents during the Sallah festivities.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

