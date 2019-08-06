The Department of State Service, DSS, has made move to keep activist, Omoyele Sowore in detention for 90 days.

It has therefore applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to allow it keep the Sahara Reporters publisher in detention for the period.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on Saturday ahead of a planned #RevolutionNow protest yesterday.

DSS’ lawyer, G.O. Abadua, appeared before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Tuesday to move the agency’s ex parte application for detention of the activist for 90 days.

After moving the application, marked FHC/ABJ/915/19, the judge adjourned ruling till Thursday.

He said the adjournment would afford him the time to watch the video evidence attached to the application by the security agency, PUNCH reports.

