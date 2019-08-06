Pro cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died Monday after a crash during the third leg of the Tour de Pologne. He was 22.

Details regarding the crash are scarce. Lambrecht reportedly crashed on an area of the road that was completely flat. Early reports suggest he crashed into a concrete culvert, according to cyclingnews.com.

One rider anonymously told reporters Lambrecht had his arms raised calling for a cycling director moments before the crash. Weather may have played a role in the crash. It was raining throughout the day.

Lambrecht was resuscitated at the scene and on the way to the hospital. He reportedly died during an operation at the hospital.

Lambrecht’s team, Lotto Soudal, sent out a tribute to Lambrecht on Monday, calling his death “the biggest tragedy possible.”

According to Yahoo News, German rider Pascal Ackermann, who won the stage of the race, said the “result of the race doesn’t matter.” Ackermann sent his condolences to Lambrecht’s family, friends and to Lotto Soudal.

